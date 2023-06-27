Daniel S. Ringgold passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the age of 73. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Carroll and Lois Ringgold, and brother-in-law, William Baum. He is survived by sisters, Carolyn Peters and Kathy Baum, and brother-in-law, Glenn Peters.
After graduating from Conemaugh Township High School in Davidsville, Pa., Dan earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. He then studied at Methodist Theological School in Ohio where he received the degree of Master of Divinity. Dan was an ordained minister in the Church of the Brethren and served churches in West Virginia and Delaware. Later in life, he worked as a security guard in and around Harrisonburg, Va.
Although Dan struggled with mental health issues throughout much of his adult life, he thoroughly enjoyed time spent with friends and was very enthusiastic about many hobbies and outdoor activities including photography, coin and stamp collecting, fishing, and golf.
Dan was a devout Christian and a member of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren. Reading theological books, and particularly devotional books, was important to him.
A celebration of Dan's life will be held at Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren, 315 S. Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 2:00 in the afternoon with the Rev. Paul Roth presiding. The service will be followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments at the church. Private interment will be at the Beaver Creek Church Cemetery prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dan's church and mailed to the church address listed above.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
