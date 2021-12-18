Daniel Strickler Sanger, 57, passed away December 15, 2021, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. Daniel was born October 21, 1964 in Danville, Virginia, and is the son of Bill and Joan Sanger. When Daniel was very young, the family relocated to Bridgewater, Virginia. Daniel was a 1983 graduate of Turner Ashby High School, and in 1991 he received his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Bridgewater College.
Daniel was a hard worker and held numerous jobs, including positions with Wetsel Seed Company, Sanger and Babb, CPA, kitchen management for Yellowstone National Park, and most recently, the JMU Bookstore. Daniel enjoyed being outdoors. Whether hunting, fishing, or gardening, he would use the fruits of his labor to create new recipes in the kitchen. He was a talented woodworker who honed his skills using his grandfather’s equipment. Daniel was a long-time member of Harrisonburg Baptist Church and was involved in numerous mission trips and other service activities. He had a kind and gentle spirit and was affectionately known as “one of the good ones."
In addition to his parents, Daniel is survived by his sister, Amy Buennemeyer (Tim); son, Luke Sanger; grandson, Emmett Sanger; nieces Laura Buennemeyer (Justin) and Allyson Buennemeyer; nephew, Keith Buennemeyer (Emily); and loving friend and companion, Karen Weimer. Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, David Sanger.
A memorial service for Daniel will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at Harrisonburg Baptist Church with a reception following the service. Rev. Dr. Matthew Winters will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daniel’s honor can be made to Harrisonburg Baptist Church or the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.
Condolences can be made online to Lindsey Funeral Homes and Crematory at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com. There will be no public viewing.
