Jan. 28, 1996-Nov. 11, 2019
Daniel Tristan Warner, 23, departed on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. He grew up and lived in Woodstock, Va.
He was a graduate of Central High School. He started with Wal-Mart as a night stocker and had worked with determination to his most recent promotion as support manager in Woodstock Wal-Mart.
Daniel is survived by parents, Donald and Jessie Warner of Edinburg and Tracy and Lisa Shoemaker of Woodstock; siblings, Donny III, April, Jordan, Quinton, Tamyra, Hope, Jeremiah, Patience, Jonas, Brian and Maxwell; and grandmothers, Rachel Warner of Woodstock and Ruth Ryan of Woodstock.
Daniel was the most genuine, trustworthy, determined, polite, caring and loving example and Daniel will be missed deeply by all.
A Celebration of Daniel's life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Antioch Church of the Brethren, 23502 Senedo Road, Woodstock, at 6 p.m. Please come and share this time of love with his family and friends. All are welcome.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.