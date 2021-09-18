Daniel Wayne Teter
Daniel Wayne Teter, 67, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Danny was born on Sept. 25, 1953, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Frances Teter Moubray.
Danny was a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg before moving to Waynesboro. He was well known for his love of the guitar and playing in numerous rock bands throughout his life.
He is survived by a son, Nathan Teter; three grandchildren, Alexandra “Allie”, Makenna and Camden Teter; a sister, Rhonda Breeden of Crimora, and a brother, Bobby Moubray of Staunton.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Moubray, and his beloved dog, Maggie Mae.
A Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Fellowship Community Cemetery, 680 Fellowship Road, Harrisonburg, Va., with Pastor John Craft officiating. The family would appreciate attendees wear a mask to keep everyone safe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 4110, Glen Allen, VA 23058, in his memory.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gaughan, Holly Hess and Brittany Corriea with UVA Cancer Center for their wonderful care they provided Danny over the years. A big thanks to Augusta Health ICU as well.
Danny has truly been blessed by wonderful friends and neighbors over the years.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
