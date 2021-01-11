Daniel Wilson Jones, 71, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Singers Glen, died Jan. 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Feb. 16, 1949, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Roy Lynnwood and Elanor Rebecca Deavers Jones.
Daniel worked as a security guard for Pilgrim's Pride in Timberville and was a member of Melrose Church of the Brethren.
On Dec. 29, 1978, he married the former Lorraine Davis, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, Lynnwood Anderson, Randy Allen Brown and Christopher Daniel Jones; brother, Richard Jones; his first wife, Charlotte Woods. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Jones, and a sister, Mary Catherine Cave.
Mr. Jones' body was cremated and there will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Melrose Church of the Brethren, 20 Trinity Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
