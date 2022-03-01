Dannie Lynn Grimsley, 68, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with leukemia at the home of his son and caregiver.
He was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Page County and was the son of the late Doris Jean Grimsley.
Dannie lived all of his life in Page County. He loved old cars and working on them; he was a jack-of-all-trades.
He worked all his life as a concrete finisher and was owner of Grimsley Construction Co. Inc.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Loretta Eppard Grimsley, on Oct. 16, 2017. A sister, Bonnie Grimsley, preceded him in death also.
He is survived by his son, Daniel Grimsley; his daughter, Angela McDaniel; a stepdaughter, Kristen Eppard; grandchildren, Harley McDaniel, Colton Shifflett and Kobe Eppard; and sisters, Juanita Meadows of Elkton and Della Grimsley of Shenandoah.
All services will be private and there will be no visitation.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.