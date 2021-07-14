Danny Burton Watkins, 62, of Timberville, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg with his family by his side.
Mr. Watkins was born Nov. 9, 1958, in Smith County, Va., and was a son of John M. and Margaret Yarber Good.
Danny was a tree surgeon that took pride in his work. When he was younger, he worked as a concrete finisher for Good Concrete in Fairfax for many years. He enjoyed working with his hands and was very talented.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Isaiah; daughter, Emily Danielle Stroop and husband, Christopher; brother, Larry Good and wife, Cindy; sisters, Teresa Ritchie and husband, Ralph, and Ann Smith; grandchildren, Sophia Stroop and Olivia Stroop, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sons and grandparents, Bulah and Stanley Yarber and Irene and Wilber Good.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Harrisonburg Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Collins officiating. The spreading of ashes will be private.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Free Will Baptist Church, 331 Vine St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
