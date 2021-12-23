Danny Keith ‘Peanut’ Kyger
Danny Keith “Peanut” Kyger, 63, of Amherst, Va., formerly of McGaheysville, passed away Dec. 21, 2021. He was born July 5, 1958, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Lee Austin and Evrea Morris Kyger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Hockman Kyger, and a half brother, Calvin Wyant.
Danny loved working on cars and listening to country music. He was an automotive technician for most of his working career. He was a loving husband and companion.
He is survived by special friend, Chrysann Rogers; son, Preston Kyger; stepsons, Ralph and R.J. Mace; stepdaughter, Jennifer Thomas; brothers, Steve Kyger and companion, Julie Eppard, and Jerry Kyger.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, McGaheysville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.