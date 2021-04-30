Danny Martin Conley, 70, of Mount Crawford, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Conley was born May 5, 1950, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Emanuel Branson and Lettie Catherine Whitmire Conley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Carroll “Pud” Conley and Daryl “Mountain” Conley.
Danny was employed at Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company as a Sales Manager for over 30 years. He loved being outdoors and playing sports. He was a very avid softball player and coached several different sports teams of all ages. Danny was the Assistant Coach of Briery Branch Baseball Team, Assistant Coach of both Bridgewater College Softball and EMU Softball Teams, and most recently Assistant Coach of Spotswood High School Softball Team.
He is survived by his son, Travis Conley and wife, Jenny; daughter, Crista Clark and husband, Scott; special friend, Noemi Campbell; brothers, E.B. “Sonny” Conley Jr. and wife, Jane, Robert “Bob” Conley and wife, Liz, Larry “Lee” Conley, Gary “Wes” Conley and companion, Carolyn Piner, Richard Conley and companion, Kim Eaton, Mark Conley and wife, Lisa, Mike Conley and Gerald Conley; sisters, Gloria Combs and husband, Charles, Norma Kyger, Esther Parks and husband, Rick and Lana Shifflett and husband, Ronnie; sister-in-law, Mary Conley; grandchildren, Tucker and Hope Conley and Rylee and Reston Clark, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastors Jared Link and Jim Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Weavers Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
