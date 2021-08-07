Daphne Sue Root, 56, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Daphne was born on June 10, 1965, a daughter of Jacob Junior Morris of Port Republic and the late Kathleen (Rankin) Morris.
Daphne is survived by two daughters, Julie Root of Elkton, and Jessica Root of Shenandoah; a son, Jason Root and companion, Chelsea Dillashaw, of Elkton; two sisters, Debbie Ross and husband, Page, of Grottoes, and Diana Miller and husband, Cecil, of Grottoes; two brothers, Don Morris and wife, Phyllis, of Port Republic, and Dallas Morris of Grottoes. She was a loving grandmother and "Dee Dee" to Aaron, Jaden, Jayla, Colin, Camdyn, Jacoby, Landon, Jaliyah, Abby, Alex, and Jazlynn.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to aid in funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
