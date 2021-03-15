Darin Lane Lantz, 52, of Rockingham, passed away March 11, 2021, at his residence. On Feb. 17, 1969, he was born to Mary Stultz Lantz of Bergton and the late Beryl Lane Lantz.
He was a self-employed carpenter.
On Aug. 15, 1987, he married the former Anita Goolsby, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Justin Scott Lantz of Harrisonburg; one brother, Ricky Lantz of Bergton; one sister, Christy Turner of Fulks Run; one grandchild, Logan Lane-Cole Lantz of Broadway; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
One son, Paul Lane Lantz, preceded him in death.
Pastor Jon Prater will conduct a memorial service Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren in Linville.
His body was cremated.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
