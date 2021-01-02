Darius Leon Secrist, 66, of McGaheysville Va., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Nov. 10, 1954, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of Lola Secrist and the late Junior “Jake” Secrist. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ellen Cupp.
Darius graduated from Montevideo High School, class of 75, and moved on to work at Faraway Farms full-time for many years, then to Dunham Bush and Walker Manufacturing, while continuing to work part-time for Faraway Farms. He truly enjoyed working with cattle and doing farm work. He also enjoyed hunting each year.
In addition to his mother, Lola Secrist, he is survived by his daughter, Sarah Shifflett; grandson, Joshua Shifflett; sisters, Donna Hoover, Vivan Smith and husband, David; brother, Jerry Secrist, and nephew, Wesley Cupp.
The family will commemorate his life privately in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McGaheysville Fire Department, 80 Stover Dr., McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
