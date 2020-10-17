Darla Gayle Lambert, 56, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at University of Virginia Medical Center.
Darla was born in Harrisonburg on March 22, 1964, a daughter of the late Nola Jean (Miller) and Charles William Kephart.
She was a member of New Vision Ministries in Weyers Cave.
Darla is survived by a daughter, Kristina Danay Hoover of Bridgewater; a son, Mark Anthony Hoover of Bridgewater; three sisters, Juanita Atkin of Grottoes, Kathy Barkley and husband, Keith, of Mount Crawford, and Mary Sommers and husband, Keith, of Weyers Cave; two brothers, Gary Miller of Franklin, W.Va., and Michael Lambert of Rockingham; two grandchildren, Kaylen Hoover and Killian Daff, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her foster parents, Georgie and Eddie Lambert, and brothers, Dana G. Nelson, Larry Kephart, and Johnny Kephart.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at New Vision Ministries, 52 Chapel Hill Lane, Weyers Cave.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20th, at New Vision Ministries, with Pastor Ronnie Myers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to New Vision Ministries, 52 Chapel Hill Lane, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Johnsonfs.com.
