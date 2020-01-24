Darleen Suter Martin
Darleen (Suter) Martin, 92, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Crestwood. Mrs. Martin was born July 24, 1927, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Willanna (Welch) Suter.
She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church and most recently was a member of Mount Olive Presbyterian Church in Hinton. Darleen was also very active in 4-H. She did demonstrations for many people and judged baked goods at the Rockingham County Fair. Mrs. Martin worked for the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Home for four years.
On May 19, 1946, she married Jacob Elburn “Jay” Martin, who preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 2011.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Walsh and husband, Michael, Jeanette Hess and husband, Bob, Jacob Martin, Mark Martin and wife, Candy; grandchildren, Christina Hathaway (Sonny), Jessica Moran (Shawn), Andrew Walsh, Benjamin Hess (Melissa), Jessie Hess, Jacob Martin (Mindi) Courtney Alston (Sean); great-grandchildren, Skylor, Mason, Mitchell, Peyton, Bryce, Laurel, Claire, Kate, Brendan, Carter, and Aaralyn.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jeanie Martin.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Mount Olive Presbyterian Church with Stacy Meyerhoeffer officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be held privately.
There will be no formal visitation with the family at the funeral home. However, those desiring may sign the register book Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Mount Olive Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 182, Hinton, VA 22831.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
