Darlene Ann Morris, 66, of Shenandoah, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg. Darlene was born in Pennsylvania on May 15, 1955 and was daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Parkinson Morris.
Darlene was an active member of the Hensley United Methodist Church. She was always there to help anyone in need. Some of her hobbies included; reading, puzzles, cooking and painting her nails. She also enjoyed going out to eat, one of her favorites was Chinese food. Darlene was more of a mother than an aunt to her nieces and nephews, always putting her family first.
Ms. Morris is survived by her brothers; Charles “Chuck” Morris and wife, Karen, Johnny Morris and wife, Annette, sisters; Rose Lam and husband, Billy, Lucille Shifflett and husband, Allen, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Darlene is preceded in death by her brothers; Richard Lee Morris, Lawrence “Larry” Morris, sisters; Sarah Jane Samuels, Amanda Samuels and special nephew, Roy D. Smith III.
A memorial service will be held at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Saturday November 27, 2021 at 4pm with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
