Darlene Shirley Nelson Stultz went to be with the Lord July 17, 2021, at Crestwood, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Center in Harrisonburg, Va. She was born Sept. 19, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., to Harry E. and Elsie Liljedahl Nelson.
In her teen years, she was active in the early days of Youth for Christ. Billy Graham, A.W. Tozer and Lutheran pastors were influential in her life and faith. She was a graduate of Calumet High, the Lutheran Bible Institute and Wheaton College.
Darlene married William P. Stultz on Oct. 9, 1954. They served the Lord together during their marriage of 63 years. Their home in Lombard, Ill., welcomed missionaries, college students, friends, and family. Mom served also as a Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader and on women's committees at Lombard Gospel Chapel. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her final years were spent in Virginia, New Market and then VMRC, where she made many friends and loved her caregivers.
She is survived by four children, Becky Kipps (Bruce) of New Market, Va., Ruth Hernandez (Michael) of Aurora, Ill., Dan Stultz (Sharon) of West Chicago, Ill., and Dawn Martin of Sacramento, Calif.; grandchildren, Anna Kipps Lawrence (Jimmy), Elizabeth Kipps, Andrew Kipps, Melinda Anderson (Ryan), Elisa Hernandez, Ben Stultz, Isaac (Katelyn) Stultz, Sam Martin, Jesse Martin, Joanna Martin and Simon Martin; six great-grandchildren; her brother, H. Donald (Carol) Nelson; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; a sister, Agnes Gibson; and a grandson, Jacob Martin.
A burial service will be held Saturday, July 24, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Luke Cemetery in Woodstock, Va., followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. at the New Market Community Center.
Donations in Darlene's memory can be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at VMRC, 1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.