Darlene Sue Washburn, passed away on November 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Darlene was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on May 10, 1950, and was the daughter to the late Mary Whetzel and Ronald Milstead. Darlene worked at the waffle house, she enjoyed playing bingo and eating fried chicken, she especially enjoyed Keezletown’s fried chicken dinner. She was a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Darlene is survived by her husband of 34 years, Robert B. Washburn: a son, Layton Jerrells of Harrisonburg, Va.; two step daughters, Kelly Washburn of Virginia Beach and Kimberly Anderson of Portland Oregon; grandson, Denny Jerrells; granddaughter, Candi Jerrells; sister, Brenda Joseph of Harrisonburg; half-brothers, Allen Whitmer and Mike Whitmer; great-grandsons, Caleb Jerrells, Alex Jerrells, Bryce Jerrells; a special nephew, Perry G. Mitchell; a niece; Virginia R. Mitchell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service will be at held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.