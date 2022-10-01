Darley Delano Wilkins, 85, of Mathias, WV died September 24, 2022 at his residence.
He was born August 2, 1937 in Mathias, WV and was the son of the late Raymond Lee and Ressie Shipe Wilkins.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator, and he was a member of Mountain View Church of the Brethren near Lost City, WV.
On May 21, 1977 he married the former Carol Silvious who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Darcy Lee Wilkins of Broadway; grandson, Joshua Wilkins and wife Monica of Mathias. He was preceded in death by a son, David Wilkins; brothers, Mervin, Garnett, and Vernon Lee Wilkins Jr.; a sister, Winona Whetzel.
His body was cremated, and a graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Landis Dove 11:00 A.M. Monday at the Mtn. View Church of the Brethren in Lost City.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mtn. View Church of the Brethren; 2647 Lower Cove Run Rd. Lost City, WV, WV 26810.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
