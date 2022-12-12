Darold Wayne Shifflett Sr., 61, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray. Mr. Shifflett was born on August 26, 1961 in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late George Pickett and Anna Mae Herring Shifflett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Shifflett; a sister, Betty Shifflett, and a grandchild, Brooke.
Darold attended Elkton High School and Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church in Stanley and loved riding horses. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids. He worked in landscaping most of his life.
Mr. Shifflett is survived by a sons, Chris Campbell of Stanley, Jerry Campbell of Shenandoah, Joey Shifflett of Stanley, Jeremy Shifflett and wife, Ashlie of New Market, Darold Shifflett Jr. and wife, Brittany of Stanley, Todd Shifflett and wife, Jennifer of Stanley; a sister, Joyce Sipe and husband, Carl, of Shenandoah; 13 grandchildren, LJ, Dylan, Lindsey, Katie, Trenton, Autumn, Alexis, Jacob, Eli, Jeremy Jr., Trista, Jerry Jr., Jaxton.
Mr. Shifflett will be taken to the Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Pastor Jack Campbell, Pastor Jeff Lucas and Pastor Danny Herring will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m., on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church in Stanley. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shifflett family to help offset any funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.