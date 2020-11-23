Darrel Lynn Morris, 60, of Elkton, Va., passed away unexpectedly Nov. 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 26, 1959, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a son of the late William Layton Morris and the late Mary Frances Bruce Widdowfield. He was also preceded in death by his second father, Don Widdowfield.
Darrel was employed for many years with Peak Construction and built many timeshare units and condominiums at Massanutten Resort. He specialized in finishing work and was also a professional roof installer. Darrel liked to watch NASCAR and was a supporter of the Minnesota Vikings.
He is survived by a daughter, Jodi Morris of Schuyler, Va.; two sons, Danny Widdowfield and wife, Olivia, of Charlottesville and Richard Widdowfield of Charlottesville; a sister, Angela Widdowfield of Elkton; two brothers, Buddy Bruce and wife, Pat, of Elkton and Donald Morris and wife, Kim, of Colonial Beach; nine grandchildren, Cameron, Makayla, Makaila, Malaya, Mariah, Chloe, Damien, Gabriel and Rosalyn; former daughter-in-law, Heather Widdowfield and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be announced at a date once determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
