Darryl Holsinger, 75, of New Market passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at home after a week of being showered with love by family.
Darryl was born September 5,1947 to Alfred and Bessie Holsinger in Woodstock, Virginia.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by daughter Tina Conner and brothers Pete Holsinger and Barry Holsinger.
Darryl is survived by his wife of 56 years Carol Holsinger, son Chad Holsinger and wife Carissa Holsinger, daughter Erica Jodrie and husband Steven Jodrie, brother William Holsinger and wife Kathy Holsinger, sister Carol Heishman and husband Sam Heishman, sister Barbara Willis and husband Dennis Willis, sister-in-law Betty Holsinger and many loving grandchildren: Ashley Dudley and husband Rustin Dudley, Chase Armstrong and wife Peyton Armstrong, Cole Holsinger, Caiden Holsinger and Zander Jodrie, and extended family and friends.
Darryl was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and believer in God. His faith was an essential part of his life and he spent many days spreading the word of his savior. He loved his family deeply and enjoyed beautiful sunny days spent on his screened in porch surrounded by all that loved him the most.
Pastor Bruce Kipps will conduct a graveside service at 1pm on Thursday, November 17, at Mount Clifton Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, where online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
“Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.”
- 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14
