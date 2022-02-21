Darryl Lane Smith, 64, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at UVA Medical Center.
Mr. Smith was born July 19, 1957, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Harold Grant and Ruth Elizabeth Giddings Smith.
He was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School and retired after many years from C.L. Custer. He loved bird watching, going to the Bridgewater Lawn Party, his classic car, a 1970 Cuda, attending car shows, and was an overall car enthusiast. He attended Harrisonburg First Assembly of God.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Clinedinst Smith; his children, Alan, Billy, Dalena, Cameran and husband, David; grandchildren, Chloe, Aubree, Dawson, and Elsie; and siblings, Dena Wheelbarger and husband, Sam, Debbie Baker and husband, Randy, and Donna Barnett.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Harrisonburg First Assembly of God with The Rev. Jeff Ferguson and The Rev. Trevor Whetzel officiating.
At his request, the body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Make a Wish America, 1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
