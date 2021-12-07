Daryl "Bruce" Ritchie, 66, of Fulks Run, passed away to his heavenly home on Dec. 6, 2021, with JoAnne by his side. He was born in Rockingham County on Aug. 2, 1955, son of M. Hope Fulk Ritchie of Fulks Run and the late Matthew Leonard Ritchie.
He lived his entire life in Fulks Run and was well known to all in the community and surrounding area. He was a member of Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren.
Bruce graduated from Broadway High School in 1973. After graduation, he took several years to decide that running heavy equipment was what he enjoyed doing. He worked several years for others and went on to establish his own business, Ritchie Excavating LLC, which he owned and operated until June of 2021. He was one of the best bulldozer operators in the area.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his companion of 26 years, JoAnne Runion; a daughter, Allison Ritchie of Stuarts Draft and granddaughter, Afton Lunsford.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Ray Ritchie, in 2015.
Bruce was an avid hunter and sportsman. He knew the mountains surrounding Fulks Run better than anyone. He was passionate about bear hunting which he started doing at an early age with his grandfather. Coon hunting was also big on the list as well as deer hunting. He was a member of the Virginia Bear Hunters Association. He was an advocate for wildlife management. He played softball in valley leagues as well as playing pool in leagues. He loved to trout fish and also native trout fish in small streams and he and JoAnne enjoyed many years of trout fishing the lakes of West Virginia.
In more recent years, he enjoyed the restoration of antique cars and in 2019 he and JoAnne attended 42 cruise-in's and car shows. He was a member of the Country Cruisers Street Rodders Car Club. He liked country music, bluegrass music, rock 'n roll and enjoyed attending music jam sessions.
Bruce loved the mountains and they were his second home. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. The outpouring of love and support over the past four months as he battled pancreatic cancer was overwhelming. He truly felt the love that so many people had for him. He surely will be missed but he will never be forgotten.
A memorial service will be held on Dec. 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren at Fulks Run. Everyone is asked to wear a mask.
You may visit the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to pay last respects. The casket will be closed. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Grove COB, c/o Ronnie Fulk, 13089 Jenny Lane, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
