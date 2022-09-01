David A. Bocook Sr., 78, a Child of the King, of Rockingham, Va., passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Aug. 30, 2022.
Born June 11, 1944, in Clifton Forge, Va., David was the youngest son of the late John Logan Bocook and Grace Ross Bocook. He was married to Jean Bocook, the love of his life for 59 years and 3 months. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He lived for the Lord and showed it in his daily walk. He attended Faith Community Church for many years.
He was owner and operator along with his wife and son of C&T services (Commercial Cleaning Company) for 43 years, and currently co-founder of Mountain Gate Organics. He was an avid sportsman, which included hunting, fishing, golf, boating and camping. He sponsored, coached and played on a softball team. He also coached Little League Baseball for Harrisonburg Recreation. He had a summer place in Clifton Forge, Va., where he enjoyed many days of golf. In October you would find him at his hunting cabin in Criders, Va. He was a great craftsman as he could fix, build and repair almost anything.
He was predeceased by his parents; his six brothers, Edgar Leroy, John Andrew, Carl Wilson, Thomas William, Samuel Eugene and Donald Ray; and his four sisters, Mary Elizabeth, Frances Virginia Morgan, Helen Marie Mays and Dollie May Jefferies.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; his daughters, Linda Arey and Lisa Lohr and husband, Keith, and son, David A. Bocook Jr. and wife, Tina; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Liz Derrer; and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be attended by family. A Celebration of David's life will be held Sept. 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 1660 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in his name to Faith Community Church, 1660 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
