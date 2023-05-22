David Allen Hall Shirk, 48, of Broadway, Va., passed away May 16, 2023, at his residence. He was born March 2, 1975, in Rockingham County to Gary and Nancy Ritchie Hall of Linville.
David had previously worked at Mast and Brunk as a plumbing assistant. He loved to hunt, garden, go camping and chicken swaps, spending time with his family. He loved his animals; especially his chickens, turkeys and dog “baby.”
On Oct. 26, 2004, he married Anna Marie Shirk, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Whitney Hall; son, Patrick Shirk and companion, Alexis Bryan; granddaughter, Silvia Jade Shirk; brothers, Gary Hall and wife, Angela, and Issac Hall and wife, Deana; sisters, Becky Beach and husband, Joe, Michelle Puckett and companion, Richard Evans, and Shelby Schultz and husband, Bryan; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Rebecca Dove.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Glen “Shep” Ritchie, Edna Tusing, Fred Hall, Alice Jenkins and special dog “Coco.”
His body was cremated and services will be held at a later date.
