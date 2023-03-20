David Andrew Birchfield
David Andrew Birchfield, 58, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Birchfield was born June 8, 1964, in Marlinton, W.Va., and was a son of the late James Thomas and Kathleen Gray Bostic Birchfield.
He was employed as an electrician for Trumbo Electric, Design Electric and most recently for Sentara RMH as a maintenance electrician. An avid outdoorsman, he loved spending time on the water with his bass boat, hunting and fishing with his nephews as well as traveling and his motorcycle. David’s grandchildren where his pride and joy and he loved spending time with them. He was a member of Greenmount Church of the Brethren, where he served in various capacities including, teaching Sunday School and serving on the church board.
On Oct. 19, 1985, he married Terry Lynn Hannah Birchfield, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Joshua David Birchfield and wife, Tiffani, of Harrisonburg and Jessica Lynn Wenger and husband, Andrew, of Linville; siblings, John Birchfield of Staunton, Daniel Birchfield and wife, Lora, and Kathy Evans and husband, Kenneth, all of Hillsboro, W.Va.; grandchildren, Hunter Wenger, Jacob Wenger, Arabella Wenger and Liam Wenger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Birchfield was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Kimberly Birchfield; and a grandson, Jace Birchfield.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct a funeral service Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Greenmount Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 21, from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
