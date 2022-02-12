David “Blakwulf" Chiang, 47, of Shenandoah, passed away February 8, 2022. He is survived by his wife Jess and stepson Caleb, mother Suellen Taylor, brother Stephen Chiang, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A man who loved Virginia and always put others ahead of himself, as a professional driver he drove for several cab companies across the state (Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Hampton) as well as doing medical transport for H&M Transport, Priority Patient Transport and others. He believed strongly in helping others and was a first responder with Hose Co. 4 in Rockingham County as an EMT. As his favorite holiday was Halloween, he could be found among the “scare masters” of Darkwood Manor and Fear Forest.
A memorial bonfire will be hosted at his & Jess' home in Shenandoah this Saturday starting around noon. It will be outdoors due to several litters of newborn puppies inside. A “Celebration of Life” will be held next month on March 26 as an all-day birthday “send-off" - his way. A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up by his brother to help with final expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
