David Charles Shifflett Jr.
David Charles Shifflett Jr., 59, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home.
David was born on May 7, 1961, a son of Eleanor Mae (Hanger) Rusmisel of Harrisonburg, and the late David Charles Shifflett.
David is also survived by two brothers, Gary Wayne Shifflett, and Donald Lee Shifflett, both of Harrisonburg, and step-brother, Roy DeWitt Rusmisel, Jr. and wife, Deborah, of Stuart, Va.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
