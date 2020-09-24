David Christopher ‘Chris’ Hinkle
David Christopher Hinkle (Chris), 49, of Stanley, Va., passed away with his family by his side Sept. 19, 2020, after a long-fought battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 1, 1971, to David and Betty Hinkle in Fort Lee, Va.
Chris met the love of his life, Cynthia (Cindy) Moyer, in high school. They married in 1995 and were blessed with two children, Zachery and Alexis and 25 years of happiness.
Chris graduated from Blue Ridge Community College with a degree in Automotive Engineering. Shortly after, he became a loyal employee of Country Chevrolet of Warrenton, where he repaired cars and built a family.
Chris is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Zachery; daughter, Alexis Hinkle; and sister, Lori Barth. He is also survived by his beloved German Shepherds, Elvis and Cleo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and many friends and relatives.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 with The Rev. James B. Martin Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the Hinkle family has requested a donation be made in Chris’ honor to Novant Health Remarkable Care Fund for Oncology Services. Chris and his family will be forever grateful for the grace and compassion provided by the staff at the UVA Cancer Care of Culpeper.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
