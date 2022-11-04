David D. Rodriguez (BIG DAVE), 47, of Rockingham, Va., was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Mr. Rodriguez was born Aug. 23, 1975, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Elizabeth Rodriguez and the late David Torres. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Porfirio Torres and Luz Maria Torres.
Big Dave was a pleasure to be around and loved making everyone laugh. He loved spending time with family and friends grilling because he loved feeding everyone. He enjoyed watching his NY Giants play, collecting guns, swimming, and had a green thumb. But most of all he loved his children, grandson and wife.
“Coach Dave” was what most youth in the area called him. He had an immense passion for coaching young athletes for over 20 years that started with Parks & Rec youth football. After coaching football for many years Dave started his own wrestling club “Camp Aggression”, where he gave local wrestlers a chance to compete on a higher level. Dave also coached boys/girls basketball and softball for Parks & Rec as well. His love for softball continued with his daughters and he coached travel fast pitch for many years. It didn't matter what court or field he was on, he just loved teaching the game.
In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 26 years, Amy Dove; son, Jordan Dove and wife, Riquoa Robinson; and grandson, Phoenix Dove; daughters, Aeriana and Ciera Rodriguez; brothers, Jorge, Marco, and Niko Montanez, Jonathan, and Michael Torres; sisters, Bernice D’Angelo, Jennifer Caban Toelau and Jennifer Roldan; mother-in-law, Lana Rakes and father-in-law, John Rakes; niece, Danielle Dove; great-niece, Isabelle Dove; as well as a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jason Lemon officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Kyger Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
