David D. Rodriguez, 47, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Mr. Rodriguez was born Aug. 23, 1975, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was the son of Elizabeth Rodriguez and the late David Torres.
David loved his children, especially his grandson, Phoenix. He also had an immense passion for coaching many local young athletes in softball, football, and wrestling. He was a diehard New York Giants fan, had a green thumb and enjoyed shooting guns, reading and swimming.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Amy Dove; son, Jordan Dove and wife, Riquoa Robinson; daughters, Aeriana and Ciera Rodriguez; brothers, Jorge, Marco and Niko Montanez; sisters, Bernice Rodriguez, Jennifer Caban-Toelau and Jennifer Roldan; grandson, Phoenix Dove; mother-in-law, Lana Rakes and father-in-law, John Rakes; as well as a host of family and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jason Lemon officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.