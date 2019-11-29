David Daniel Healy, 51, of Verona, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Shenandoah House.
He was born in Bad Axe, Mich., on Dec. 26, 1967, and was a son of Bob Healy and wife, Ann, and Carol Bess and husband, Lynn, all of Bridgewater.
David worked at Perdue in Bridgewater for the past 15 years, and had worked at Bob-A-Rea’s the majority of his life, and for Ray Gutherie Builders. He graduated from Turner Ashby High School, class of 1986. David loved spending time at the cabin, cutting wood, fishing and was an avid NASCAR fan pulling for Bill and Chase Elliott.
Survived by his wife, Tina Marie (Akins) Healy, of Verona, they were united in marriage Feb. 11, 2008. In addition to his wife, parents and grandmother, Mary G. MIller, are his children, Jennifer Garst, Samantha Puffenbarger and husband, Coty, Kevin Moyers and Cheyanna Healy; two sisters, Debbie Patterson, and husband, David, Kim Wisman and husband, Jeremy, and his brother, Michael Healy and wife, Laura. He is also survived by grandchildren, Tiffany, Leah, Austin, and Fletcher, and soon to be baby Hollis; nieces and nephews, Hunter and Heather Patterson, Cole and Natalie Wisman, Jackson Healy, and special friend, Nolan Davis.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Alice Gottschalk, Bill and June Healy, DeRay Miller, and nephew, Harrison Healy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, with Pastor William Staton and Pastor Ryan Cooper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah House, 111 North Campus Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
