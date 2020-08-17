David Delane Lam, 85, of Elkton, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, at Willow Estates Retirement in Penn Laird. Mr. Lam was a son of the late Guy and Lottie Meadows Lam and was born July 14, 1935, in Page County, Va.
David graduated from Shenandoah High School. He started a career with Westinghouse, where he was employed until retirement, and also worked at Grants and Roses department stores on the weekends. Two of his favorite hobbies were NASCAR and collecting baseball cards.
Surviving are a son, Tony Lam and wife, Donna “Susie”, of Elkton; three daughters, Dawn Lam of Elkton, Sherry Smith and husband, Nicholas, of Luray, and Melissa Lam of Maryland; a brother, Randolph Lam of Elkton; five grandchildren, Ashley Lam, Stephanie Mitchell, Faith Lam, Jonathan Dean and Andrew “Drew” Thomas; and three great-grandchildren, Austin Dean, Wyatt Mitchell and Mavrik Mallette.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Brett Lam.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Koontz Family Cemetery in Elkton.
Friends and family may pay their final respects between noon and 5 p.m. Monday at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.