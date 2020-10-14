David E. Miller
A memorial service will be held for David Ethan Miller, 71, a resident of Rockingham, who passed away on June 7, 2020, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene with Pastors Jim Harrison and Joe Stoner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, c/o Operation Christmas Child, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
