David Eugene Nesselrodt, 76, a resident of Linville, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. Mr. Nesselrodt was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Homer William and Tressie Elda (Mitchell) Nesselrodt.
He worked as a carpenter for V.W. Nesselrodt Construction and installed poultry equipment for Agri of Virginia. He was also a poultry and beef farmer. He loved hunting and taking car rides looking for deer. He was a member of Greenmount Church of the Brethren.
On Sept. 3, 1991, he married the former Lorna Mae Miller, who passed away May 9, 2011.
Surviving are his children, Diana Smith and husband, Bill, of Mount Solon, Kevin Nesselrodt and companion, Sarah Wells, of Singers Glen and Rebecca Nesselrodt of Luray; siblings, Kathryn Beck of Broadway, Helen Minnick and husband, Bill, of Linville, V.W. “Bill” Nesselrodt and wife, Reba, of Mount Crawford, Jarrett Nesselrodt and wife, Linda, of Harrisonburg, Lowell Nesselrodt and wife, Sharon, of Broadway and Carolyn Rothwell of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren, Amber, Damian, Taylor, Autumn, Tressa, Khloe, Abbie and LeAnne; five great-grandchildren, Brennan, Liam, Bryleigh, Cole and Josie and his former wife, Regina Nesselrodt, of Mount Solon.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Nesselrodt was preceded in death by his siblings, Mae Dove and Stephen Nesselrodt.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greenmount Cemetery.
Friends and family may visit the funeral home Monday, June 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. to sign the register book. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Hope Cancer Center, 57 Beam Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
