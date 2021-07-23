David E. Schrock
David E. Schrock, 79, formerly of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly at Bridgewater Home, Bridgewater, Va., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, where he had been a resident for the past 11 weeks.
He was born in Goshen, Ind., on Sept. 11, 1941, to Ezra and Clara (Bontrager) Schrock. He moved to Macon, Miss., at the age of 18, after which he studied at Rosedale Bible Institute and served in Europe in the PAX program under Mennonite Central Committee working in a print shop and a children’s home.
On April 13, 1968, he married Rachel Horst, who survives.
Along with his wife, he was active in church work in Virginia for nine years, in Mississippi for four years and then in Puerto Rico for three years assisting in starting a Mennonite church there.
Upon returning to Virginia, he was employed for many years by Shickel Machine Shop and was also a self-employed welder and machinist. He enjoyed helping with disaster relief work in many places including El Salvador, Honduras, Turkey and Indonesia. He was a friend to people from all walks of life and was always ready to help anyone in need.
He was a member of Bank Mennonite Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Tressa Knepp and Treva Collins; and brothers, Vernon Schrock, Glenn Schrock and Frederick Schrock.
Along with his wife of 53 years, Rachel (Horst) Schrock, he is survived by his children, Ransford Schrock of Dayton, Timothy Schrock of Bridgewater, Rosetta Gingerich (Daryl) of Dayton and Myron Schrock of Dayton; three grandchildren, Ryan Gingerich, Lexia Allen and Heidi Gingerich; five brothers, Lester Schrock (Louise) of Macon, Miss., Ivan Schrock of Goshen, Ind., Calvin Schrock (Mary Jane) of Atmore, Ala., Galen Schrock (Jeanie) of Macon, Miss., and Titus Schrock (Lois) of Camilla, Ga.; and a brother-in-law, Austin Collins of Frederick, Md.
The family will receive friends at Bank Mennonite Church Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Bank Mennonite Church Sunday, July 25, at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
