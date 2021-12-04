David Edwin Sager, 71, of Broadway, VA died December 2, 2021 at his residence.
He was born July 13, 1950 in Bergton, and was preceded in death by his loving parents, John William, Sr. and Naomi Foltz Sager.
David was a truck driver for 44 years for Cecil Hollar Trucking. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Mathias Assembly of God Church, the Mathias VFW Post, and a former member of Mathias-Baker Rescue Squad.
David is survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Kieu Nguyan, whom he married October 23, 1970.
Also surviving are two sons, Terry A. and wife Teresa Bell Sager of Mathias, Tuan Nguyan and wife Lan of MD; one daughter, Xuan and husband Ben Dang of Fairfax; eight grandchildren, Haley Nicole Sager, Bethany Love Sager, NGOC-ANH Tian, Tina Nguyan, Michael Nguyan, Joanne Nguyan, Benjamin Dang, Amanda Dang; two brothers, John William Sager, Jr. (Pete), Michael Sager; three sisters, Charlotte Compasso, Angela Strawderman, Teresa Osborne; and his beloved cat, Milo.
Two brothers, Brent Sager and Leslie Neil Sager, preceded him in death.
Pastor Daryl Dunsmore will conduct a funeral service 11:00 AM Monday at Mathias Assembly of God Church. Burial will be in the Sager Family Cemetery in Mathias.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Masks are strongly encouraged at the funeral home and the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mathias Assembly of God Church, C/O John W. Sager, Jr., 19749 Brocks Gap Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
