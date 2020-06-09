PENN LAIRD -- David E. “Dave” Miller, 71, a resident of Penn Laird, formerly of Lakewood, Colo., passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. Mr. Miller was born June 23, 1948, in Lancaster, Pa., and was a son of the late Daniel Edwin and Sarah Ellen (Bender) Miller.
David retired after many years as a welder. He also worked as a sales associate for Macy’s for 20 years. Mr. Miller was a member of the Rocky Mountain Tool Collectors Club. He was awarded a lifetime membership and served as a two-time president. He was also a member of the Midwest Tool Collectors Club, where he currently was serving as a regional director. Dave enjoyed traveling, hunting big game, fishing, and collecting antique tools. He also loved helping on the Shank family farm, where he fabricated parts to improve the tractors and equipment. He attended Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene.
On Sept. 6, 1969, he married the former Fern Shank, who survives.
Also surviving are his siblings, Elaine Thomas and husband, Ken, of Goshen, Ind., Daniel Miller Jr. and wife, Linda, of Lancaster, Pa., James E. Miller and wife, Marge, of Seymour, Ind., Mary Hasselstrom and husband, Nick, of Clarkston, Wash., Jason E. Miller and wife, Lynn, of Harveys Lake, Pa., Lois Zook and husband, Randy, of Lancaster, Pa.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arneda Shank Steiner and husband, Glenn, of Dalton, Ohio, Joseph G. Shank II and wife, Linda Sue, of Broadway, Evelyn Shank Mast and husband, Harlan, of Penn Laird, Nelson L. Shank and wife, Barbara, of Stuarts Draft, Charles S. Shank and wife, Amei, of Broadway; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by a niece, Kimberly Thomas.
Pastors Roger Dove and Jim Harrison will conduct a private graveside service.
The casket will be closed, however, friends may sign the register book at McMullen Funeral Home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rocky Mountain Tools Collectors Club, 20467 E. Briarwood Ave., Centennial, CO, 80016 or to the Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Miller Family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va. 540-833-2891.
