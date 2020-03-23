David Eugene Heatwole
David Eugene Heatwole, 75, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home. David was born in Harrisonburg on April 2, 1944, a son of the late Evelyn (Shank) and Roland Heatwole.
He retired from the JMU carpenter shop, then went on to work 10 years part time for Miracle Car Wash. He was a member of Garbers Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, bird watching, gardening and sports.
On June 26, 1970, he was united in marriage to Diane (Fitzwater) Heatwole, who survives.
David is also survived by two daughters, Denise Heatwole and husband, M. Ramirez, of Mount Solon and Danielle Allen of Mount Solon; a son, Davey Heatwole of Bridgewater; sister, Marilyn Davis and husband, Dee, of Rossville, Ga.; and four grandchildren, Rolando Ramirez, Kaylee Allen, Branson Heatwole and Emerson Heatwole.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Lynn Heatwole.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements. No public services are scheduled at this time.
