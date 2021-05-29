David Eugene “Pop” Nelson, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 14, 1951, in Greenville, S.C., to the late James Otis and Ruby Elizabeth Smith Nelson.
David was a mechanic at Highway Motors.
On Dec. 31, 1970, he married the former Roxann Smith, who survives.
Also surviving is one daughter, Tracy Fulk and husband, Steve, of Fulks Run; two sons, Andy Nelson and wife, Lora, of Harrisonburg, and Jamie Franklin Nelson of Harrisonburg; two grandsons, Johnny David Fulk of Fulks Run, and David Anthony Nelson of Harrisonburg; one granddaughter, Sara Jean Nelson of Harrisonburg, and one brother, Terry Nelson and wife, Renita, of Lexington.
The body was cremated. There will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114 Broadway, VA 22815, to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.