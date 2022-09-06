David F. Dean, 82, of Rockingham, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 3, 2022, at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
He was born Jan. 17, 1940, to the late Elmer A. and Blanche Simmons Dean.
On Sept. 20, 1958, he married Marion Hope Raines, who preceded him April 24, 2014.
He worked for Perdue Farms for 35 years before retiring in 2004. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing or just camping with anyone who would go with him. After retiring, he also became a wildlife watcher as he and Marion had many feeders around their property to attract birds, squirrels, and other wildlife. He also loved yard sales and buying fishing poles to sale or give away to children in order for them to learn.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded by a brother, Donnie; a daughter, Ruth A. Knott; a daughter-in-law, Linda Roush-Dean; and a brother-in-law, Collin Carr.
He is survived by eight children, David Allen (Cora), Debbie Lewis (Melvin), Danny F. (Geneva), Donna Gainer, Tina Ayers (Michael), Bobby, Barbie Gowl (Darren) and Tara Taylor (Steve); and son-in-law, William Knott. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; four sisters, Grace Taylor (Tom), Elaine Shiflett (Bob), Mary Ellen Coffey (Joe), and Pauline Carr; a sister-in-law, Janet; seven nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a funeral service Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held privately following the service.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
