David Franklin Schwartz
David Franklin Schwartz, 63, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, March 8, 2021, at his residence. David was born in Marion, Va., on July 27, 1957, a son of the late James A. and Bina Rose (Robbins) Schwartz.
David was one of a kind, so caring of others, always reaching out to give a hand to someone in need. He always had a great solution for any kind of problem, a jack of all trades, and he could fix or build anything. Mr. Schwartz loved God and his family to the fullest, always putting them at the top of his list. He was a member of Harrisonburg Free will Baptist Church, where he served on the Board of Advisors. He retired from Fire and Ice Heating and Cooling with 35 years in the HVAC field.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Schwartz was preceded in death by a sister, Bessie Raylene Rupe; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Noel L. and Doris M. Atkins; and a brother-in-law, Keith “Sonny” Atkins, all of Marion, Va.
Surviving are his wife, Greta A. Schwartz of Grottes; a daughter, Jaime R. Schwartz of Verona; nephews/sons, Josh C. Atkins of Verona and Cory Atkins of Marion; three granddaughters, Angela Ritchie and her husband, Brandon, of Verona, Heather Cubbage and Kimberly Ritchie, both of Harrisonburg; a grandson, Spencer Ritchie of Timberville; two great-grandsons, Rossland Ritchie of Verona and Blake Ritchie of Timberville; two brothers, Jimmy Schwartz and his wife, Debbie, and Ricky Schwartz and his wife, Sue, all of Marion, Va.; two sisters, Evelyn Poston of Marion and Grace Blevins and her husband, Howard, of Texas; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Raber of Marion and 16 nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, in the Harrisonburg Free Will Baptist Church, 331 Vine St., Harrisonburg by Pastor Paul J. Collins. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat, Va., by Pastor Paul J. Collins.
Active pallbearers will be Cory Atkins, Josh Atkins, Jimmy Hummel, Ryan Hummel, Spencer Ritchie, and Salvador Robles.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
The family would like to thank Pastor Paul Collins and the church family for all the prayers and support, UVA therapy, and home nurses, the kind staff at Hahn Cancer Center and Harrisonburg Hospice nurses and aides.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
