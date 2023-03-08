David Karl Heatwole Goering, 53, a resident of Dayton Va., after a period of declining health, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Mr. Goering was born July 12, 1969, in Rockingham County and was a son of Ida Lois Heatwole Goering of Dayton and the late James Alfred Goering.
He worked as a poultry farmer and attended Dayton Mennonite Church. Dave’s humor, generosity, and encouraging words touched many in the community.
In addition to his mother, surviving are his siblings, Jim Goering and wife, Bonnie, of Spring Creek, Kathy Rhodes and husband, Steve, of Dayton, Samuel Goering and wife, Angela, of Dayton, Nathan Goering and wife, Marlene, of Keysville, Ga., Regina Knicely and husband, Fred, of Linville, and John Ralph Goering of Dayton; and a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Mr. Goering was preceded in death by a nephew, Jeremy Goering.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Dayton Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church Friday, March 10, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
