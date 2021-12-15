David Layne Coyner, 67, of Rockingham Co., passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Waynesboro on January 8, 1954, and was a son of the late Gilbert Elmo and Betty Jean (Bailey) Coyner.
David was the owner and operator of Cline Associates, Inc., located in Weyers Cave, VA, for 30 years. He enjoyed pitching horseshoes, fishing, and crafting furniture.
He was united in marriage on November 22, 1980 to Jennie Lee (Aschenbach) Coyner.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his children, Kevin David Coyner of Harrisonburg, and Laura Michele Coyner, of Rockingham, VA; five grandchildren, Alexis Roadcap, Briley Loan, Camden Coyner, Carter Coyner, and Relic Coyner; two brothers, Wayne Gilbert Coyner, of Lyndhurst; and Michael Earl Coyner and wife Jenny, of Stuarts Draft.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Coyner, and Jane Renalds.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes with Pastor Cindy Carr officiating. Burial will follow at Port Republic Mutual Cemetery. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Weyers Cave Fire Department, 1235 Keezletown Rd., Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
