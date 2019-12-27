David Lee Combs, 71, of Rockville, Ind., died Monday, December 23, 2019, in Jasonville, Ind.
He was born March 4, 1948, in Winchester, to the late Jacob Guy and Hazel Olive Miller Combs.
David was a truck driver. He liked to hunt, and helped transport the Amish around.
Surviving are his children, Tammy Combs, Jeff Combs, Kelly Miller, Aaron Combs, Ross Combs, Caleb Combs, Chad Combs, and Christopher Combs; one brother, George Hibbard; two sisters, Ramona Wolford and Carol Crider; sister-in-law, Frances Combs; cousin and best friend, Donnie Combs; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pastor Bob Curns will conduct a graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at New Dale Church of the Brethren Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mathias Church of the Brethren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
