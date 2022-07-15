David Lee Gentry, 49, of Rockingham, passed away July 12, 2022. He was born Aug. 14, 1972, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Marie Tusing Gentry of Rockingham and the late Harold Lee Gentry.
David had worked at Virginia Poultry Growers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed gardening. He loved watching football and was a die-hard Raiders fan.
Surviving, along with his mother, are a brother, Ronald Gentry and wife, Tracey, of Linville; his companion of 20 years, Kim Morgan of Broadway; a nephew, Trevor Gentry of Linville; a niece, Bethany Gentry of Linville, and his dog, Lilly.
A funeral service will be conducted by Lane Turner Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may visit the funeral home beginning Monday at 9 a.m. to pay their respects and sign the guest book.
David’s family requests memorial contributions be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
