David Lee Hensley, 64, of Elkton, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.
Mr. Hensley was born July 4, 1958, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Sherwood and Frances Breeden Hensley. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Pamela Shifflett Hensley; four children, Stephanie Southers and husband, Brian, Michael Hensley and companion, Jessy Lyles, Matthew Long and wife, Katie, and Morgan Cannon and husband, Nick; sisters, Debbie Shifflett and husband, Mike and Joyce Shifflett and husband, Roscoe; grandchildren, Amber Kephart and husband, Dustin, Whitney Southers, Anthony Southers, Sydney Southers, Gage Hensley, Parker Cannon, Chase Cannon, Alayna Hensley, and Grant Long; great-grandchildren, Canaan, Nevaeh, Ariel and Omari; father-in-law and mother in-law, Paul and Ruby Shifflett; and several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Hensley; nephew, Cody Shifflett; and brother-in-law, Anthony P. Shifflett.
He graduated in 1976 from Elkton High School. David later worked for over 36 years at Danone North America in Mount Crawford. His interests included horseback riding, socializing with his friends and family, mushroom hunting and giving tractor rides to his grandson, Parker. He was a very loyal and selfless man.
A funeral service will be conducted at Kyger Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Carter Dean and Pastor Stacy Smootz officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
