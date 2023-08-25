David Lee Litten, 56, of Mount Jackson, passed away Aug. 23, 2023, at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray. He was born April 19, 1967, and was the son of the late, Harry Lee Litten and Janelle Kagey Fadely.
David was a 1985 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and received his mortuary degree from John Tyler Community College in Chester, Va. He was a retired licensed Funeral Director at Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson and Theis Funeral Home in New Market, where he had worked for his family’s business for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Mindy Litten; their daughter, Morgan Litten, who resides at home; a son, Matthew Litten and wife, Justine, of Mount Jackson; and many aunts and uncles that he loved.
In honoring David’s wishes, there will be no services. He is at peace now and knew how much he was loved. He will forever be missed but never forgotten in our hearts.
Mindy would like to thank her family and special friends who supported them along the way. A huge thank you to the staff of Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center and the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice who showed endless care and compassion for David during his stay over the last several months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Jackson Fire and Rescue Department, P.O. Box 251, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842 or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kygers.com.
