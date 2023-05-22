David Louis Estes, 55, of Broadway, died May 19, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born July 2, 1967, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late George and Brenda Messick Estes.
David worked as a truck driver for Shenandoah Growers.
In 1998, he married the former Christina Cline, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Joshua Estes, of Denver, Colo., and a niece and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Keister.
His body will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
