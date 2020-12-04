David Lowell Nissley was born March 29,1921 in Lemoyne, PA to Frank C. and Jessica Madden Nissley. Attending 11 schools during his early life, Lowell graduated from Hillsborough High in Tampa. He also served in CPS as a dairy tester and a forester in Virginia. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Miriam Alberta Brackbill, on July 5, 1947. Following college graduation in 1950, Lowell was called to the ministry to pastor the Crystal Springs Mennonite Church in Kansas and later 2 pastorates in Kansas City. They had two children, Dale and Ruth. In 1964, the family moved to Goshen, IN where Lowell worked for Mennonite Mutual Aid, the precursor of current Everence. His career continued as a Development Officer with Berea College in Kentucky and Director of Development at Hesston College. Lowell & Miriam moved to Sarasota, FL in 1973, where they lived for 47 years.
Lowell was a gifted writer, having published 2 books (Where Do All the Memories Go) in 1998 and (The Lincoln Highway) in 2006. During his lifetime, he wrote numerous thoughtful articles in church periodicals that prodded us to be better persons. His passion for justice and equality for all were bedrock values.
Lowell had a warm sense of humor that made him a joy to be around. He had a never-ending supply of jokes for any occasion.
Photography, writing, cars, and history were passions for him.
Lowell's life was well lived. It was a life of church work, family, and service to others. Generosity to everyone was a hallmark for him and Miriam.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Miriam, a brother-in-law Alexander Limont, and their two children Dale (Garnet) Nissley of Hershey, PA and Ruth (John) Townson of Sarasota, FL, along with three grandchildren, Tanya (Chris) Holland, Shawn (Jessie) Nissley, Ben Townson, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Sunnyside Village Foundation, The Church of the Palms, (both located in Sarasota, FL), or a charity of your choice.
